Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lotto’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

OLYMPIA, Wash.

The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Washington Lottery's "Lotto" game were:

07-11-18-26-30-32

(seven, eleven, eighteen, twenty-six, thirty, thirty-two)

