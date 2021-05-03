WA Lottery

Lottery

OLYMPIA, Wash.

These Washington lotteries were drawn Monday:

8-2-6

(eight, two, six)

05-08-14-22-35

(five, eight, fourteen, twenty-two, thirty-five)

03-04-05-07-11-18-19-26-30-31-32-40-48-54-57-58-66-70-72-77

(three, four, five, seven, eleven, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-six, thirty, thirty-one, thirty-two, forty, forty-eight, fifty-four, fifty-seven, fifty-eight, sixty-six, seventy, seventy-two, seventy-seven)

10-28-33-38-41-42

(ten, twenty-eight, thirty-three, thirty-eight, forty-one, forty-two)

03-05-15-17

(three, five, fifteen, seventeen)

Estimated jackpot: $345 million

Estimated jackpot: $142 million

