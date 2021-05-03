Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Hit 5’ game
The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Washington Lottery's "Hit 5" game were:
05-08-14-22-35
(five, eight, fourteen, twenty-two, thirty-five)
The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Washington Lottery's "Hit 5" game were:
05-08-14-22-35
(five, eight, fourteen, twenty-two, thirty-five)
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Game’ game.KEEP READING
Subscribe now for only $1CLAIM OFFER
Subscribe now for only $1CLAIM OFFER
Comments