Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lotto’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

OLYMPIA, Wash.

The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Washington Lottery's "Lotto" game were:

10-28-33-38-41-42

(ten, twenty-eight, thirty-three, thirty-eight, forty-one, forty-two)

  Comments  

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Match 4’ game

May 03, 2021 8:24 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Keno’ game

May 03, 2021 8:24 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Hit 5’ game

May 03, 2021 8:24 PM

Lottery

WA Lottery

May 03, 2021 8:47 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Hit 5’ game

May 02, 2021 9:28 PM

Lottery

WA Lottery

May 02, 2021 9:28 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service