Lottery

WA Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

OLYMPIA, Wash.

These Washington lotteries were drawn Sunday:

9-1-3

(nine, one, three)

04-11-22-34-36

(four, eleven, twenty-two, thirty-four, thirty-six)

06-08-09-16-19-23-31-35-40-46-47-49-50-54-60-61-62-69-70-77

(six, eight, nine, sixteen, nineteen, twenty-three, thirty-one, thirty-five, forty, forty-six, forty-seven, forty-nine, fifty, fifty-four, sixty, sixty-one, sixty-two, sixty-nine, seventy, seventy-seven)

02-07-10-15

(two, seven, ten, fifteen)

Estimated jackpot: $396 million

Estimated jackpot: $168 million

  Comments  

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Keno’ game

May 09, 2021 8:23 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Hit 5’ game

May 09, 2021 8:18 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Match 4’ game

May 09, 2021 8:18 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Powerball’ game

May 08, 2021 9:25 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lotto’ game

May 08, 2021 9:23 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Hit 5’ game

May 08, 2021 9:23 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service