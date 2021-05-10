Lottery
WA Lottery
These Washington lotteries were drawn Monday:
9-3-2
(nine, three, two)
03-17-19-29-32
(three, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-nine, thirty-two)
06-13-19-27-30-31-32-33-35-36-38-44-53-58-62-63-67-71-75-80
(six, thirteen, nineteen, twenty-seven, thirty, thirty-one, thirty-two, thirty-three, thirty-five, thirty-six, thirty-eight, forty-four, fifty-three, fifty-eight, sixty-two, sixty-three, sixty-seven, seventy-one, seventy-five, eighty)
05-08-18-20-43-48
(five, eight, eighteen, twenty, forty-three, forty-eight)
01-05-16-19
(one, five, sixteen, nineteen)
Estimated jackpot: $396 million
Estimated jackpot: $168 million
Comments