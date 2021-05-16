Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Hit 5’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

OLYMPIA, Wash.

The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Washington Lottery's "Hit 5" game were:

06-12-29-38-42

(six, twelve, twenty-nine, thirty-eight, forty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $110,000

  Comments  

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Hit 5’ game

May 18, 2021 3:19 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Match 4’ game

May 18, 2021 3:19 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Game’ game

May 18, 2021 3:19 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lotto’ game

May 18, 2021 3:19 PM

Lottery

WA Lottery

May 18, 2021 3:19 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Hit 5’ game

May 17, 2021 9:27 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service