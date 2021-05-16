Lottery
WA Lottery
These Washington lotteries were drawn Sunday:
9-4-9
(nine, four, nine)
14-31-32-33-38
(fourteen, thirty-one, thirty-two, thirty-three, thirty-eight)
01-03-13-15-21-24-36-41-42-46-47-57-59-63-67-69-71-72-74-80
(one, three, thirteen, fifteen, twenty-one, twenty-four, thirty-six, forty-one, forty-two, forty-six, forty-seven, fifty-seven, fifty-nine, sixty-three, sixty-seven, sixty-nine, seventy-one, seventy-two, seventy-four, eighty)
08-11-22-23
(eight, eleven, twenty-two, twenty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $468 million
Estimated jackpot: $201 million
