Lottery

WA Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

OLYMPIA, Wash.

These Washington lotteries were drawn Sunday:

9-4-9

(nine, four, nine)

14-31-32-33-38

(fourteen, thirty-one, thirty-two, thirty-three, thirty-eight)

01-03-13-15-21-24-36-41-42-46-47-57-59-63-67-69-71-72-74-80

(one, three, thirteen, fifteen, twenty-one, twenty-four, thirty-six, forty-one, forty-two, forty-six, forty-seven, fifty-seven, fifty-nine, sixty-three, sixty-seven, sixty-nine, seventy-one, seventy-two, seventy-four, eighty)

08-11-22-23

(eight, eleven, twenty-two, twenty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $468 million

Estimated jackpot: $201 million

  Comments  

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lotto’ game

May 16, 2021 8:28 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Hit 5’ game

May 16, 2021 8:30 PM

Lottery

WA Lottery

May 16, 2021 8:30 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Match 4’ game

May 16, 2021 8:30 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Keno’ game

May 16, 2021 8:30 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Game’ game

May 16, 2021 8:30 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service