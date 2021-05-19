WA Lottery

Lottery

OLYMPIA, Wash.

These Washington lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Estimated jackpot: $515 million

11-13-55-56-69, Powerball: 4, Power Play: 2

(eleven, thirteen, fifty-five, fifty-six, sixty-nine; Powerball: four; Power Play: two)

