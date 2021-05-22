Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lotto’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

OLYMPIA, Wash.

The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Washington Lottery's "Lotto" game were:

03-22-33-35-36-37

(three, twenty-two, thirty-three, thirty-five, thirty-six, thirty-seven)

  Comments  

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Mega Millions’ game

May 22, 2021 8:37 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Hit 5’ game

May 22, 2021 8:37 PM

Lottery

WA Lottery

May 22, 2021 8:37 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Keno’ game

May 22, 2021 8:37 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Match 4’ game

May 22, 2021 8:37 PM

Lottery

WA Lottery

May 22, 2021 8:47 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service