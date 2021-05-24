Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Hit 5’ game
The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Washington Lottery's "Hit 5" game were:
05-15-16-20-40
(five, fifteen, sixteen, twenty, forty)
Estimated jackpot: $455,000
WA Lottery.
Comments