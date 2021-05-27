Lottery
WA Lottery
These Washington lotteries were drawn Thursday:
5-5-3
(five, five, three)
06-11-15-33-37
(six, eleven, fifteen, thirty-three, thirty-seven)
01-06-08-13-16-18-22-27-30-43-46-51-52-53-57-67-68-69-74-78
(one, six, eight, thirteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-seven, thirty, forty-three, forty-six, fifty-one, fifty-two, fifty-three, fifty-seven, sixty-seven, sixty-eight, sixty-nine, seventy-four, seventy-eight)
06-19-21-24
(six, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $22 million
Estimated jackpot: $253 million
