Lottery

WA Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

OLYMPIA, Wash.

These Washington lotteries were drawn Thursday:

5-5-3

(five, five, three)

06-11-15-33-37

(six, eleven, fifteen, thirty-three, thirty-seven)

01-06-08-13-16-18-22-27-30-43-46-51-52-53-57-67-68-69-74-78

(one, six, eight, thirteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-seven, thirty, forty-three, forty-six, fifty-one, fifty-two, fifty-three, fifty-seven, sixty-seven, sixty-eight, sixty-nine, seventy-four, seventy-eight)

06-19-21-24

(six, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $22 million

Estimated jackpot: $253 million

