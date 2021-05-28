Lottery
WA Lottery
These Washington lotteries were drawn Friday:
10-14-20-47-70, Mega Ball: 15, Megaplier: 2
(ten, fourteen, twenty, forty-seven, seventy; Mega Ball: fifteen; Megaplier: two)
Estimated jackpot: $253 million
