Lottery

WA Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

OLYMPIA, Wash.

These Washington lotteries were drawn Friday:

10-14-20-47-70, Mega Ball: 15, Megaplier: 2

(ten, fourteen, twenty, forty-seven, seventy; Mega Ball: fifteen; Megaplier: two)

Estimated jackpot: $253 million

  Comments  

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Game’ game

May 28, 2021 8:06 PM

Lottery

WA Lottery

May 28, 2021 8:06 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Match 4’ game

May 28, 2021 8:06 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Keno’ game

May 28, 2021 8:06 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Game’ game

May 27, 2021 8:32 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Powerball’ game

May 27, 2021 8:32 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service