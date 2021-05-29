Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Hit 5’ game
The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Washington Lottery's "Hit 5" game were:
04-06-32-37-41
(four, six, thirty-two, thirty-seven, forty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $115,000
The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Washington Lottery's "Hit 5" game were:
04-06-32-37-41
(four, six, thirty-two, thirty-seven, forty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $115,000
WA Lottery.KEEP READING
Unlimited digital access - $3 for 3 monthsCLAIM OFFER
Unlimited digital access - $3 for 3 monthsCLAIM OFFER
Comments