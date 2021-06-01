Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Hit 5’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

OLYMPIA, Wash.

The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Washington Lottery's "Hit 5" game were:

01-04-08-37-41

(one, four, eight, thirty-seven, forty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $180,000

  Comments  

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lotto’ game

June 01, 2021 12:14 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Match 4’ game

June 01, 2021 12:14 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Keno’ game

June 01, 2021 12:14 AM

Lottery

WA Lottery

June 01, 2021 12:13 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Hit 5’ game

May 31, 2021 8:30 PM

Lottery

WA Lottery

May 31, 2021 8:30 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service