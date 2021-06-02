Lottery

WA Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

OLYMPIA, Wash.

These Washington lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Estimated jackpot: $45 million

06-07-11-66-67, Powerball: 19, Power Play: 3

(six, seven, eleven, sixty-six, sixty-seven; Powerball: nineteen; Power Play: three)

  Comments  

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Mega Millions’ game

June 02, 2021 7:34 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Game’ game

June 02, 2021 7:34 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Hit 5’ game

June 02, 2021 7:34 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Match 4’ game

June 02, 2021 7:34 PM

Lottery

WA Lottery

June 02, 2021 7:34 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Game’ game

June 01, 2021 9:35 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service