Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lotto’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

OLYMPIA, Wash.

The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Washington Lottery's "Lotto" game were:

06-09-10-12-16-35

(six, nine, ten, twelve, sixteen, thirty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $2.3 million

