Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Game’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

OLYMPIA, Wash.

The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Washington Lottery's "Daily Game" game were:

5-7-6

(five, seven, six)

