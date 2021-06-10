Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Game’ game
The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Washington Lottery's "Daily Game" game were:
5-3-0
(five, three, zero)
The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Washington Lottery's "Daily Game" game were:
5-3-0
(five, three, zero)
WA Lottery.KEEP READING
Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more.CLAIM OFFER
Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more.CLAIM OFFER
Comments