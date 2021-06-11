Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Hit 5’ game
The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Washington Lottery's "Hit 5" game were:
22-27-28-31-40
(twenty-two, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty-one, forty)
Estimated jackpot: $795,000
The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Washington Lottery's "Hit 5" game were:
22-27-28-31-40
(twenty-two, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty-one, forty)
Estimated jackpot: $795,000
WA Lottery.KEEP READING
Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more.CLAIM OFFER
Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more.CLAIM OFFER
Comments