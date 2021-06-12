Lottery

WA Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

OLYMPIA, Wash.

These Washington lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Estimated jackpot: $20 million

08-25-34-38-41, Powerball: 10, Power Play: 3

(eight, twenty-five, thirty-four, thirty-eight, forty-one; Powerball: ten; Power Play: three)

  Comments  

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Hit 5’ game

June 12, 2021 8:15 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Match 4’ game

June 12, 2021 8:15 PM

Lottery

WA Lottery

June 12, 2021 8:15 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Game’ game

June 12, 2021 8:15 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Keno’ game

June 12, 2021 8:15 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Mega Millions’ game

June 12, 2021 8:09 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service