Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Match 4’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

OLYMPIA, Wash.

The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Washington Lottery's "Match 4" game were:

05-08-21-22

(five, eight, twenty-one, twenty-two)

  Comments  

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Keno’ game

June 13, 2021 12:30 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lotto’ game

June 13, 2021 12:30 AM

Lottery

WA Lottery

June 13, 2021 12:30 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Game’ game

June 13, 2021 12:30 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Powerball’ game

June 13, 2021 12:30 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Hit 5’ game

June 12, 2021 9:24 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service