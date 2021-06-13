Lottery
WA Lottery
These Washington lotteries were drawn Sunday:
1-2-9
(one, two, nine)
03-13-16-22-29
(three, thirteen, sixteen, twenty-two, twenty-nine)
02-10-14-17-19-24-28-31-32-36-46-55-61-64-67-68-69-74-75-76
(two, ten, fourteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-four, twenty-eight, thirty-one, thirty-two, thirty-six, forty-six, fifty-five, sixty-one, sixty-four, sixty-seven, sixty-eight, sixty-nine, seventy-four, seventy-five, seventy-six)
03-11-17-21
(three, eleven, seventeen, twenty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $20 million
Estimated jackpot: $40 million
Comments