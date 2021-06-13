Lottery

WA Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

OLYMPIA, Wash.

These Washington lotteries were drawn Sunday:

1-2-9

(one, two, nine)

03-13-16-22-29

(three, thirteen, sixteen, twenty-two, twenty-nine)

02-10-14-17-19-24-28-31-32-36-46-55-61-64-67-68-69-74-75-76

(two, ten, fourteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-four, twenty-eight, thirty-one, thirty-two, thirty-six, forty-six, fifty-five, sixty-one, sixty-four, sixty-seven, sixty-eight, sixty-nine, seventy-four, seventy-five, seventy-six)

03-11-17-21

(three, eleven, seventeen, twenty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $20 million

Estimated jackpot: $40 million

