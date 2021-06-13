Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Hit 5’ game
The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Washington Lottery's "Hit 5" game were:
03-13-16-22-29
(three, thirteen, sixteen, twenty-two, twenty-nine)
WA Lottery.
