Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Hit 5’ game
The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Washington Lottery's "Hit 5" game were:
13-20-22-32-40
(thirteen, twenty, twenty-two, thirty-two, forty)
