Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lotto’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

OLYMPIA, Wash.

The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Washington Lottery's "Lotto" game were:

12-14-17-18-23-28

(twelve, fourteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-three, twenty-eight)

  Comments  

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Game’ game

June 14, 2021 8:28 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Hit 5’ game

June 14, 2021 8:28 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Keno’ game

June 14, 2021 8:28 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Match 4’ game

June 14, 2021 8:28 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Hit 5’ game

June 14, 2021 7:28 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Game’ game

June 14, 2021 7:28 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service