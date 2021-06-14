Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lotto’ game
The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Washington Lottery's "Lotto" game were:
12-14-17-18-23-28
(twelve, fourteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-three, twenty-eight)
