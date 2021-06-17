Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Match 4’ game
The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Washington Lottery's "Match 4" game were:
05-07-10-13
(five, seven, ten, thirteen)
WA Lottery.
