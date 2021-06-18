Lottery

WA Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

OLYMPIA, Wash.

These Washington lotteries were drawn Friday:

14-36-44-46-53, Mega Ball: 18, Megaplier: 2

(fourteen, thirty-six, forty-four, forty-six, fifty-three; Mega Ball: eighteen; Megaplier: two)

Estimated jackpot: $52 million

  Comments  

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Hit 5’ game

June 18, 2021 8:33 PM

Lottery

WA Lottery

June 18, 2021 8:33 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Game’ game

June 18, 2021 8:08 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Match 4’ game

June 18, 2021 8:08 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Keno’ game

June 18, 2021 8:08 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Powerball’ game

June 17, 2021 8:12 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service