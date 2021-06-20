WA Lottery

Lottery

OLYMPIA, Wash.

These Washington lotteries were drawn Sunday:

3-5-3

(three, five, three)

10-18-21-28-30

(ten, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-eight, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $120,000

07-10-11-13-14-24-26-28-33-36-38-41-44-48-51-52-62-73-75-79

(seven, ten, eleven, thirteen, fourteen, twenty-four, twenty-six, twenty-eight, thirty-three, thirty-six, thirty-eight, forty-one, forty-four, forty-eight, fifty-one, fifty-two, sixty-two, seventy-three, seventy-five, seventy-nine)

03-13-21-22

(three, thirteen, twenty-one, twenty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $40 million

Estimated jackpot: $63 million

