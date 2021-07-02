Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Hit 5’ game
The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Washington Lottery's "Hit 5" game were:
06-16-17-24-33
(six, sixteen, seventeen, twenty-four, thirty-three)
The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Washington Lottery's "Hit 5" game were:
06-16-17-24-33
(six, sixteen, seventeen, twenty-four, thirty-three)
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Keno’ game.KEEP READING
Unlimited digital access - $4 for 4 monthsCLAIM OFFER
Unlimited digital access - $4 for 4 monthsCLAIM OFFER
Comments