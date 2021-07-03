Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Hit 5’ game
The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Washington Lottery's "Hit 5" game were:
04-14-16-19-22
(four, fourteen, sixteen, nineteen, twenty-two)
WA Lottery.KEEP READING
