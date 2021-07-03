Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lotto’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

OLYMPIA, Wash.

The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Washington Lottery's "Lotto" game were:

01-07-22-31-46-48

(one, seven, twenty-two, thirty-one, forty-six, forty-eight)

  Comments  

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Game’ game

July 03, 2021 8:46 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Hit 5’ game

July 03, 2021 8:46 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Match 4’ game

July 03, 2021 8:46 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Keno’ game

July 03, 2021 8:46 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Keno’ game

July 03, 2021 8:33 PM

Lottery

WA Lottery

July 03, 2021 8:33 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service