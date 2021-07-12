WA Lottery

Lottery

OLYMPIA, Wash.

These Washington lotteries were drawn Sunday:

2-6-5

(two, six, five)

16-17-21-25-27

(sixteen, seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-five, twenty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $110,000

01-02-04-07-08-10-11-13-20-23-24-27-30-31-58-65-68-74-75-76

(one, two, four, seven, eight, ten, eleven, thirteen, twenty, twenty-three, twenty-four, twenty-seven, thirty, thirty-one, fifty-eight, sixty-five, sixty-eight, seventy-four, seventy-five, seventy-six)

07-09-12-15

(seven, nine, twelve, fifteen)

Estimated jackpot: $104 million

Estimated jackpot: $137 million

