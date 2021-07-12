Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lotto’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

OLYMPIA, Wash.

The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Washington Lottery's "Lotto" game were:

02-08-17-22-36-37

(two, eight, seventeen, twenty-two, thirty-six, thirty-seven)

  Comments  

Lottery

WA Lottery

July 12, 2021 8:38 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Hit 5’ game

July 12, 2021 8:38 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Match 4’ game

July 12, 2021 8:37 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Keno’ game

July 12, 2021 8:35 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Game’ game

July 12, 2021 8:36 PM

Lottery

WA Lottery

July 12, 2021 8:35 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service