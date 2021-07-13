Lottery

WA Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

OLYMPIA, Wash.

These Washington lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

3-4-8

(three, four, eight)

05-11-14-21-34

(five, eleven, fourteen, twenty-one, thirty-four)

04-09-10-13-14-18-24-26-27-30-32-40-43-53-55-60-62-63-70-80

(four, nine, ten, thirteen, fourteen, eighteen, twenty-four, twenty-six, twenty-seven, thirty, thirty-two, forty, forty-three, fifty-three, fifty-five, sixty, sixty-two, sixty-three, seventy, eighty)

09-11-15-19

(nine, eleven, fifteen, nineteen)

03-10-17-26-55, Mega Ball: 24, Megaplier: 2

(three, ten, seventeen, twenty-six, fifty-five; Mega Ball: twenty-four; Megaplier: two)

Estimated jackpot: $137 million

  Comments  

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Match 4’ game

July 13, 2021 8:45 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Game’ game

July 13, 2021 8:45 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Hit 5’ game

July 13, 2021 8:45 PM

Lottery

WA Lottery

July 13, 2021 8:34 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Hit 5’ game

July 13, 2021 8:34 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lotto’ game

July 13, 2021 8:34 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service