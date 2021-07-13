WA Lottery

Lottery
These Washington lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
3-4-8
(three, four, eight)
05-11-14-21-34
(five, eleven, fourteen, twenty-one, thirty-four)
04-09-10-13-14-18-24-26-27-30-32-40-43-53-55-60-62-63-70-80
(four, nine, ten, thirteen, fourteen, eighteen, twenty-four, twenty-six, twenty-seven, thirty, thirty-two, forty, forty-three, fifty-three, fifty-five, sixty, sixty-two, sixty-three, seventy, eighty)
09-11-15-19
(nine, eleven, fifteen, nineteen)
03-10-17-26-55, Mega Ball: 24, Megaplier: 2
(three, ten, seventeen, twenty-six, fifty-five; Mega Ball: twenty-four; Megaplier: two)
Estimated jackpot: $137 million
