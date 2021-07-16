Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Match 4’ game
The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Washington Lottery's "Match 4" game were:
04-13-15-18
(four, thirteen, fifteen, eighteen)
WA Lottery.
