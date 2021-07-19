Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Hit 5’ game
The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Washington Lottery's "Hit 5" game were:
02-06-21-26-41
(two, six, twenty-one, twenty-six, forty-one)
The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Washington Lottery's "Hit 5" game were:
02-06-21-26-41
(two, six, twenty-one, twenty-six, forty-one)
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lotto’ game.KEEP READING
Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and moreCLAIM OFFER
Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and moreCLAIM OFFER
Comments