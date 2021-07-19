Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lotto’ game
The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Washington Lottery's "Lotto" game were:
04-16-17-28-35-45
(four, sixteen, seventeen, twenty-eight, thirty-five, forty-five)
WA Lottery.
