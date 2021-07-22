Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Hit 5’ game
The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Washington Lottery's "Hit 5" game were:
08-24-31-32-40
(eight, twenty-four, thirty-one, thirty-two, forty)
WA Lottery.
