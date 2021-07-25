Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Hit 5’ game
The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Washington Lottery's "Hit 5" game were:
05-18-21-26-41
(five, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-six, forty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $110,000
WA Lottery.
Comments