Lottery
WA Lottery
These Washington lotteries were drawn Monday:
4-5-8
(four, five, eight)
01-03-05-20-23
(one, three, five, twenty, twenty-three)
02-03-06-15-16-18-22-23-26-35-37-38-48-50-57-61-62-64-74-80
(two, three, six, fifteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-six, thirty-five, thirty-seven, thirty-eight, forty-eight, fifty, fifty-seven, sixty-one, sixty-two, sixty-four, seventy-four, eighty)
07-14-16-22-23-29
(seven, fourteen, sixteen, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-nine)
10-11-12-22
(ten, eleven, twelve, twenty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $153 million
Estimated jackpot: $186 million
Comments