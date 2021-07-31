Lottery

WA Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

OLYMPIA, Wash.

These Washington lotteries were drawn Saturday:

1-6-2

(one, six, two)

16-21-30-33-40

(sixteen, twenty-one, thirty, thirty-three, forty)

03-04-10-15-16-21-24-28-29-35-36-37-41-53-54-62-63-65-73-75

(three, four, ten, fifteen, sixteen, twenty-one, twenty-four, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty-five, thirty-six, thirty-seven, forty-one, fifty-three, fifty-four, sixty-two, sixty-three, sixty-five, seventy-three, seventy-five)

06-13-31-41-45-48

(six, thirteen, thirty-one, forty-one, forty-five, forty-eight)

06-10-12-23

(six, ten, twelve, twenty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $179 million

01-21-22-34-47, Powerball: 4, Power Play: 2

(one, twenty-one, twenty-two, thirty-four, forty-seven; Powerball: four; Power Play: two)

