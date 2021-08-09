Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lotto’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

OLYMPIA, Wash.

The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Washington Lottery's "Lotto" game were:

04-27-29-32-40-45

(four, twenty-seven, twenty-nine, thirty-two, forty, forty-five)

Lottery

