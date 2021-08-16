Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lotto’ game
The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Washington Lottery's "Lotto" game were:
10-14-16-21-36-44
(ten, fourteen, sixteen, twenty-one, thirty-six, forty-four)
The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Washington Lottery's "Lotto" game were:
10-14-16-21-36-44
(ten, fourteen, sixteen, twenty-one, thirty-six, forty-four)
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Match 4’ game.KEEP READING
Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and moreCLAIM OFFER
Comments