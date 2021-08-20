Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Hit 5’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

OLYMPIA, Wash.

The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Washington Lottery's "Hit 5" game were:

02-13-14-18-28

(two, thirteen, fourteen, eighteen, twenty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $155,000

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Match 4’ game

August 20, 2021 12:06 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Keno’ game

August 20, 2021 12:06 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Game’ game

August 20, 2021 12:06 AM

Lottery

WA Lottery

August 19, 2021 9:29 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lotto’ game

August 19, 2021 9:26 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Powerball’ game

August 19, 2021 9:27 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service