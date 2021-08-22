Lottery
WA Lottery
These Washington lotteries were drawn Sunday:
8-0-2
(eight, zero, two)
07-15-16-30-41
(seven, fifteen, sixteen, thirty, forty-one)
03-09-12-20-22-29-31-34-37-38-39-45-46-51-54-58-66-76-78-80
(three, nine, twelve, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-nine, thirty-one, thirty-four, thirty-seven, thirty-eight, thirty-nine, forty-five, forty-six, fifty-one, fifty-four, fifty-eight, sixty-six, seventy-six, seventy-eight, eighty)
03-10-15-22
(three, ten, fifteen, twenty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $270 million
Estimated jackpot: $293 million
Comments