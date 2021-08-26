Lottery
WA Lottery
These Washington lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
4-6-9
(four, six, nine)
04-05-10-21-39
(four, five, ten, twenty-one, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $370,000
02-12-14-16-18-20-26-28-38-41-42-44-47-48-49-59-61-64-71-78
(two, twelve, fourteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-six, twenty-eight, thirty-eight, forty-one, forty-two, forty-four, forty-seven, forty-eight, forty-nine, fifty-nine, sixty-one, sixty-four, seventy-one, seventy-eight)
09-32-36-45-47-48
(nine, thirty-two, thirty-six, forty-five, forty-seven, forty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $1.5 million
02-03-04-06
(two, three, four, six)
Estimated jackpot: $288 million
19-31-41-51-53, Powerball: 25
(nineteen, thirty-one, forty-one, fifty-one, fifty-three; Powerball: twenty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $304 million
