Lottery
WA Lottery
These Washington lotteries were drawn Thursday:
6-5-5
(six, five, five)
07-21-35-37-41
(seven, twenty-one, thirty-five, thirty-seven, forty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $415,000
01-02-03-08-10-11-13-16-19-25-26-30-32-34-48-49-50-67-68-78
(one, two, three, eight, ten, eleven, thirteen, sixteen, nineteen, twenty-five, twenty-six, thirty, thirty-two, thirty-four, forty-eight, forty-nine, fifty, sixty-seven, sixty-eight, seventy-eight)
05-12-15-20
(five, twelve, fifteen, twenty)
Estimated jackpot: $288 million
Estimated jackpot: $322 million
Comments