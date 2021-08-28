Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Hit 5’ game
The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Washington Lottery's "Hit 5" game were:
08-15-22-30-41
(eight, fifteen, twenty-two, thirty, forty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $470,000
The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Washington Lottery's "Hit 5" game were:
08-15-22-30-41
(eight, fifteen, twenty-two, thirty, forty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $470,000
WA Lottery.KEEP READING
Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and moreCLAIM OFFER
Comments