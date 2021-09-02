Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Hit 5’ game
The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Washington Lottery's "Hit 5" game were:
01-22-24-37-40
(one, twenty-two, twenty-four, thirty-seven, forty)
The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Washington Lottery's "Hit 5" game were:
01-22-24-37-40
(one, twenty-two, twenty-four, thirty-seven, forty)
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Keno’ game.KEEP READING
Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and moreCLAIM OFFER
Comments